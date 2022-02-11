15th Annual Youth Expo showcases animals, rewards students for hard work

Animals will include chickens, rabbits, pigs, steers, lambs and goats

TYLER, Texas — Approximately 250 agriculture students from local Smith County school districts gathered for the 15th Annual Youth Expo to showcase their livestock projects in front of judges on Thursday.

The multi-day expo will close out this afternoon with the Sale of Champions event, where individuals and businesses will be able to auction projects in support of the students. Animals will include chickens, rabbits, pigs, steers, lambs and goats.

“They work all year long and come here to exhibit or show their livestock and once they show it, a judge places them and they make a sale or auction,” said Charlotte Main, Representative for Smith County Youth Expo (SCYE) and Agriculture teacher at Bullard ISD.