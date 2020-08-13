Anonymous phone call prompts evacuation of all buildings on Winona ISD campus

Limited students were on campus and all were immediately moved to a safe location, according to the district. All district employees were also secured safely.

WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD evacuated all district buildings following an anonymous call made to the business office on Thursday morning.

"The safety and security of students, employees, and community members are regarded with the utmost importance," the district said in a statement. "Therefore, we do take any and all threats seriously, and as a result, we conducted a full-scale investigation."

WISD says at no time were students or staff members in danger. Law enforcement conducted a thorough sweep of district property as a precautionary measure and all facilities have been cleared for return.

"Winona ISD is grateful for the quick response and tremendous support of law enforcement led by Winona ISD Chief of Police Fabian Arteaga, Smith County Precinct 4, Smith County Precinct 5, Smith County Sheriff's Office, and other state agencies," the district said. "The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."