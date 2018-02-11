EAST TEXAS — We had some rocky weather earlier this week for Halloween, but that will not be the case for those football games tonight! You can leave the rain gear at home, but you may want to grab a light jacket or sweater. Things may be a touch chilly, so let's take a look!

Broadly:

On the broad scale things will be cool and clear across East Texas tonight. Hardly even a cloud is expected tonight and if any do pop up they will be few and far between. Temps will start the games in the low 60s with most games wrapping up in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be in the 5 to 10 mph range from the south to southwest, so it will certainly be "Carhartt Weather" once again!

CBS 19 Under the Lights forecast for 11/2/2018.

Rain:

Not even a little chance for rain tonight. Make sure you get out and enjoy the games!

Future Skycast Friday night 11/2/2018 at 6 pm.

Future Skycast Friday night 11/2/2018 at 8 pm.

Future Skycast Friday night 11/2/2018 at 10:30 pm.

Winds:

Winds will be mostly from the south to southwest at kickoff and blowing around 5 to 10 mph. This pattern will stay the same throughout the game. Winds should not be a major factor for tonight's games, but may make things a little chilly.

Future wind forecast Friday night 11/2/2018 at 7:30 pm.

The weather will be just about perfect, almost exactly like last week, for tonight's games! A little chilly with clear skies, but nothing to stop you from enjoying the action! Be sure to use that hashtag #CBS19UTL at the games tonight and get out and enjoy East Texas football! Hope to see you Under the Lights!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

