NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogodoches Police Department is letting their community know about a credit card skimmer that was found on a gas pump on Friday at the Valero on 3003 Durst St.

According to police, employees found that the device that was installed internally.

Authorities removed the skimmer and it was taken into custody by police.

Police said they believe that the device was installed after August 6, 2017. It is the fourth such device found at this location since December 2017.

The police department is warning that everyone should always monitor their credit and debit cards for unauthorized activity and report any suspicious activity to bank or credit card companies and the police.

