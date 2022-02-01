City of Lufkin votes for anti-tethering ordinance beginning March 1

Those who violate the ordinance are in danger of a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

LUFKIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lufkin City Council unanimously voted to outlaw dog tethering by ordinance beginning March 1.

Although canine tethering is not allowed in the city limits, there is one exception in the ordinance. Tethering dogs on leashes is allowed in the company of the owner or caretaker. However, those who violate the ordinance are in danger of a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Residents who live outside the city limits are not affected by the new ordinance.

In January, our very own CBS19 reporter Colleen Campbell reported on the state's tethering law which went into effect on Jan. 18. However, exceptions in the state law make it very tough to uphold.

Interim City Manager Kevin Gee explained, “In the state law, there are so many possibly ambiguous conditions that we decided to write our own ordinance. It is in everyone’s best interest to eliminate tethering.”