Monoclonal antibody treatments sparse in East Texas as facilities await shipments

As the nationwide shortage of monoclonal antibodies for infusion centers to administer affects the nation, East Texas facilities are awaiting the arrival of those treatments.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced shipments of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody treatment effective against the omicron variant, to resume this week. It will deliver 55,000 doses of product and an additional 300,000 doses of sotrovimab is expected to be available for distribution this month.

Last Wednesday, the HHS and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) announced the pause of further allocations of select monoclonal antibody treatments in areas of the country where the omicron variant has an 80% prevalence. Officials stated sotrovimab was the only treatment to be administered, but the decision was retracted just before the New Year’s weekend. On Friday, the group said other treatments could be administered but they are not effective against omicron.