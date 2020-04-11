AP: Keven Ellis wins District 9 State Board of Education race

Republican incumbent Keven Ellis has won a second term on the Texas State Board of Education.

LUFKIN, Texas — Republican incumbent Keven Ellis has won a second term on the Texas State Board of Education and will continue to represent more than 1.7 million residents in District 9 — a 31-county area, including Angelina, Harrison, Gregg, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood county.

“I truly believe education is a nonpartisan issue, and I will always make decisions with the best interest of our students in mind,” Ellis said in a written statement. “The SBOE has done a good job in recent years by focusing on the important work that is required of the board.”

The State Board of Education is responsible for setting curriculum standards, adopting instructional materials, and establishing graduation requirements across Texas public schools. They also oversee the Texas Education Agency and the $45 billion Permanent School Fund.

Ellis, a graduate of Western Washington University, holds a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College and opened his own practice in Lufkin in 1998.

Since his election to the seat in Nov. 2016, Ellis has served as a member of the board’s Committee on School Initiatives, which oversees charter schools, State Board for Educator Certification rules and school board member training. In Sept. 2016, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Ellis as chair of the board — a term set to end in 2021.

Prior to his election to the board, Ellis served as the president of the Lufkin Independent School District Board of Trustees and was elected as president from 2015 to 2016. He also served as a charter member of the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation and on the Lufkin School District Tri-Ethnic Board.

Ellis emphasizes the work he’s done previously on streamlining and revising the English Language Arts & Reading, Science, Social Studies and Health curriculum. Approval for the resulting instructional material will be due shortly.

Ellis’ re-election to the seat means he will have a hand in school redistricting — a process completed every 10 years after the census. But with the census date cut short this year, many experts worried that an undercount could adversely affect both funding and redistricting.

This year, Ellis and the board also have the opportunity to change sex education curriculum for the first time in over 20 years. The final vote is set for November.

Currently, learning about birth control beyond abstinence is only a requirement in high school, where health education is optional. Previously, the board denied proposals to implement a middle school curriculum that emphasizes the importance of consent or defines gender identity and sexual orientation.

Ellis said the board is looking at revisions to the curriculum based on new research in the field and requirements by the legislature.

“One example of the statutory requirement of the legislature is, ‘abstinence from sexual activity as the preferred choice of behavior in relationship to all sexual activity for unmarried persons of school age,’” he said. “We will make sure this is the case with the TEKS and is ultimately adopted.”