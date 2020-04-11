AP: Travis Clardy wins re-election for Texas House District 11 seat

Travis Clardy has won his re-election bid for the Texas House District 11 seat against Democratic challenger Alec Johnson.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Republican Travis Clardy has won his re-election bid for the Texas House District 11 seat against Democratic challenger Alec Johnson.

District 11 represents the following counties:

Cherokee County

Nacogdoches County

Rusk County

Clardy, a life-long Republican, says he’s proud to represent his constituents, and he has been a tireless advocate, both at home and in Austin, for local law enforcement, educators, businesses and residents.

Currently, Clardy serves as a member of the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee. He is also a member of the Human Services Committee which is responsible for overseeing the state’s health and human service agencies.

The Texas District and County Attorneys Association presented its prestigious Law & Order Award to Clardy for his work to facilitate prosecution for the manufacture and sale of dangerous synthetic drugs.

The Texas Municipal Police Association, Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, Texas Press Association and the Texas Hospital Association also recognized Clardy’s leadership for law enforcement, rural healthcare and Constitutional rights during the 84th Texas Legislative Session.