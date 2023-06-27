Apartment shooting leaves 1 person injured in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials arrested one person in connection to an apartment shooting that left one injured in Longview early Monday morning.
According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to an apartment shooting in the 1500 block of Young Street, where they found a woman shot.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in Longview to treat a non-life threatening gunshot wound, officials said.
The investigation revealed a suspect named Larry Anthony Jr., 26. Anthony was detained by a Gregg County Sheriff's Deputy and was taken to the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.
Officials said they received a warrant for Anthony's arrested and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- family violence. He is currently at the Gregg County Jail.
Any information, contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
The Longview Police Department wants to remind everyone that resources exist for those in abusive relationships. Resources available in the area include the Women’s Center of East Texas in Longview, Texas 903-295-7947 and the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233)