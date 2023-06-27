Apartment shooting leaves 1 person injured in Longview

According to officials, Larry Anthony Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials arrested one person in connection to an apartment shooting that left one injured in Longview early Monday morning.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to an apartment shooting in the 1500 block of Young Street, where they found a woman shot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in Longview to treat a non-life threatening gunshot wound, officials said.

The investigation revealed a suspect named Larry Anthony Jr., 26. Anthony was detained by a Gregg County Sheriff's Deputy and was taken to the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Officials said they received a warrant for Anthony's arrested and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- family violence. He is currently at the Gregg County Jail.

Any information, contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.