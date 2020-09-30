Apple Springs ISD discontinues remote learning, students to return to school Oct. 20

All students to return to campus Tuesday, Oct. 20.

APPLE SPRINGS, Texas — Apple Springs ISD has decided to end remote learning for all students on Friday, October 16.

Students currently enrolled in remote learning may remain with that format until that date. No additional paperwork or registration will be needed for current remote learners to return to campus.

According to the district, the number of remote learners has gone down since the start of school.

"Less than 4% of our total student population still participate in remote learning. Additionally, schools across the nation continue to report a disproportionate rate of unsuccessful students engaged in remote learning. There is simply no better educational model than daily interaction between students and dedicated teachers," Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Cody Moree, said.

Apple Springs ISD has provided other options including homeschooling, online schooling or requesting to transfer to another district that offers remote learning.

