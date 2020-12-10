Apple Springs ISD to transition to remote learning for 2 weeks

APPLE SPRINGS, Texas — Due to the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people associated with Apple Springs ISD, the district will convert to remote learning only for two weeks (Oct. 12 - 23).
"During this time there will be no face to face instruction," the district said in a statement. "Please be assured we are implementing this measure only as a means of precaution. We still only have two confirmed cases COVID-19. However, to follow the contact tracing and quarantine protocols correctly, multiple staff members will need to work from home for the next 14 days."
Parents may pick up student Chromebooks, iPads, assignments and meals on Tuesday, Oct 13, at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. The pick-up location is the high school gym.
Face-to-face instruction and other normal school activities are scheduled to resume on Monday, Oct. 26.