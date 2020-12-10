Apple Springs ISD to transition to remote learning for 2 weeks

APPLE SPRINGS, Texas — Due to the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people associated with Apple Springs ISD, the district will convert to remote learning only for two weeks (Oct. 12 - 23).

"During this time there will be no face to face instruction," the district said in a statement. "Please be assured we are implementing this measure only as a means of precaution. We still only have two confirmed cases COVID-19. However, to follow the contact tracing and quarantine protocols correctly, multiple staff members will need to work from home for the next 14 days."