Application season with waived SAT, ACT testing requirements

Universities all over the country have decided to waive their SAT and ACT admission requirements amid the pandemic.

With the impact the pandemic has had on schools across the nation, many universities have done away with the SAT and ACT testing requirements, at least for now.

David Barron with UT-Tyler enrollment says, “this is a dynamic time so we’re taking steps to make sure our East Texas folks have the opportunity to come to college and be successful.”

In place of these tests, schools are looking to focus more on high school GPAs and individual course performance.

This is welcomed news to students like Eyan Absar who never felt represented by her scores.

"I’m more than just this one test score, but a lot of times that is the make or break," Absar said.

Absar has applied to nine schools and chose to only send her scores to five of them — an option she wouldn’t have had before the pandemic.

"I kind of think that it’s better and we’re luckier, even though it is a pandemic and it’s a sad thing that would have to cause this. I do think it’s a better outcome," she said.