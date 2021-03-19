Vaccine appointments still available at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System COVID-19 Vaccination Hub

Everyone in Groups 1A, 1B, and 1C, as well as educators and licensed childcare workers, are eligible to book immediately.

LONGVIEW, Texas — COVID-19 Vaccine appointments are still available for this weekend at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub site in Longview: everyone in Groups 1A, 1B, and 1C, as well as educators and licensed childcare workers, are eligible to book immediately.

After a scheduled replenishing of vaccine supply by the State, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has added new appointments for COVID-19 vaccination. These newly added appointments are set to take place this Sunday, March 21, and are now available to be scheduled at vaccinate.christushealth.org.

Please note that an appointment is required. However, in the event that some individuals do not show up for their scheduled appointment, then notification of available vaccines will be posted on the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Facebook Page, City of Longview page and Mayor Mack’s page at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the hub clinic. The community may come to the Hub Clinic ONLY if you have an appointment or when notification of available vaccines has been posted on these pages – do not arrive early for standby if availability has not been announced. This helps ensure the process runs smoothly and wait times are kept to a minimum as city, county and health care officials work together to vaccinate as many East Texans as possible.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.