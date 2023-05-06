Voters approve $113.9M Chapel Hill ISD bond

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD voters have passed a bond for $113.9 million in upgrades for the district.
According to the district, the bond will allow officials to address the following:
Proposition A:
Votes: For - 1,009; Against - 782
- Build a new Junior High
- Construct CTE addition to high school to connect to main building
- Six new classrooms at Jackson Elementary
- Six new classrooms at Wise Elementary
Proposition B:
Votes: For - 954; Against - 828
- Multi-purpose activity center
Proposition C:
Votes: For - 983; Against - 799
- Replace current operations and transportation facility
In the last May school district elections, CHISD's $125.24 million bond, which included two propositions seeking to build a new junior high and career and technology education facility, failed to get enough votes to pass.
That bond also sought to fund building a new operations and transportation facility, renovate the office and library at Kissam Intermediate, build new classrooms and renovate the gym and office at Wise Elementary, build new classrooms and renovate the gym at Jackson Elementary, and build a new multi-purpose activity center.