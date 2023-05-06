Voters approve $113.9M Chapel Hill ISD bond

The election was held Saturday, May 6.

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD voters have passed a bond for $113.9 million in upgrades for the district.

According to the district, the bond will allow officials to address the following:

Proposition A:

Votes: For - 1,009; Against - 782

Build a new Junior High

Construct CTE addition to high school to connect to main building

Six new classrooms at Jackson Elementary

Six new classrooms at Wise Elementary

Proposition B:

Votes: For - 954; Against - 828

Multi-purpose activity center

Proposition C:

Votes: For - 983; Against - 799

Replace current operations and transportation facility

In the last May school district elections, CHISD's $125.24 million bond, which included two propositions seeking to build a new junior high and career and technology education facility, failed to get enough votes to pass.