x
Voters approve $39.25M Carthage ISD bond

The election was held Saturday, May 6.

Editor's Note: The above video was published in March 2023.

Carthage ISD voters have passed a bond for $39.25 million in upgrades for the district.

According to the district, the bond will allow officials to address the following:

Proposition A: Baker-Koonce Intermediate Renovations and Refresh

Votes: For - 600; Against - 95

  • New exterior canopy at main entry
  • Learning Resource Center update
  • Lighting replacement
  • Ceiling replacement
  • Floor replacement
  • New paint throughout
  • Wall tile throughout
  • Restroom partitions
  • Millwork replacement
  • District-wide maintenance and improvement projects on existing school properties, the possible purchase of land for school facilities and the purchase of buses.

Proposition B: District-wide Maintenance and Improvements

Votes: For - 596; Against - 98

  • Baseball/softball complex: grandstands at baseball field (640 seats), grandstands at softball field (400 seats), additional parking (~100 spaces) and ticket booth, central complex that includes concessions, restrooms and locker room, coaches boxes, four additional batting cages.
  • Resurfacing of track and turf at Bulldog Stadium

Proposition C: Instructional Technology

Votes: For - 608; Against - 87

  • Chromebooks for students
  • Desktop computers
  • Printers
  • Interactive flat-panel boards for classrooms
  • Other technology hardware upgrades

