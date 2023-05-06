Voters approve $39.25M Carthage ISD bond

CARTHAGE, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in March 2023.
Carthage ISD voters have passed a bond for $39.25 million in upgrades for the district.
According to the district, the bond will allow officials to address the following:
Proposition A: Baker-Koonce Intermediate Renovations and Refresh
Votes: For - 600; Against - 95
- New exterior canopy at main entry
- Learning Resource Center update
- Lighting replacement
- Ceiling replacement
- Floor replacement
- New paint throughout
- Wall tile throughout
- Restroom partitions
- Millwork replacement
- District-wide maintenance and improvement projects on existing school properties, the possible purchase of land for school facilities and the purchase of buses.
Proposition B: District-wide Maintenance and Improvements
Votes: For - 596; Against - 98
- Baseball/softball complex: grandstands at baseball field (640 seats), grandstands at softball field (400 seats), additional parking (~100 spaces) and ticket booth, central complex that includes concessions, restrooms and locker room, coaches boxes, four additional batting cages.
- Resurfacing of track and turf at Bulldog Stadium
Proposition C: Instructional Technology
Votes: For - 608; Against - 87
- Chromebooks for students
- Desktop computers
- Printers
- Interactive flat-panel boards for classrooms
- Other technology hardware upgrades