Aramark loses Christus contract, announces layoffs in Longview, Tyler

The layoffs affect 97 Aramark employees at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview and 163 Aramark employees at Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Aramark Services has announced it will lay off close to 700 employees at seven Christus hospitals in Texas, including Christus Good Shepherd in Longview and Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler.

However, it's likely most of those employees will be hired by the hospital system's next food services provider.

The employees work in a variety of jobs in cafeteria services at the hospitals, from administrators and dietitians to hourly workers such as cashiers and cooks.