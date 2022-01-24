City of Tyler Arbor Day art contest winner announced

The winning submission was by Cora Garvey, a first-grader at Rice Elementary. Her artwork will be featured on the Arbor Day event t-shirt.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Trees Committee, City of Tyler Urban Forestry and Keep Tyler Beautiful hosted an Arbor Day Art Contest for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The winning submission was by Cora Garvey, a first-grader at Rice Elementary. Her artwork will be featured on the Arbor Day event t-shirt.

“We are excited about all the entries we received from this contest," said Madeline Burton, City Urban Forester and Arborist. "I want to extend congratulations to Cora, but also a thank you to the other artists for the fantastic entries. All of the artists will be recognized and their artwork will be displayed during Arbor Day on Saturday, January 29."

Arbor Day is a day to recognize the significance of trees in our communities and seeks to mobilize volunteers and inspire tree plantings and care throughout the community.