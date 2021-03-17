More women are reporting side effects from COVID vaccines, but there are many factors to consider

A recent CDC study found women may be more likely to experience symptoms, such as chills and soreness, but why?

Side effects are common with vaccines, but with coronavirus vaccines, more women are reporting side effects. So why is that?

A study put out by the Centers for Disease Control found the gender discrepancy

It claims out of all the people reporting side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, 79 percent are women. Most of the side effects are not severe and show that your body is building protection against the virus.

Most people reported things like pain around the injection area, chills, headaches and fatigue.

Researchers are not sure why women are more affected, but they do have some theories. They range from women being more likely to get vaccinated to possibly being more comfortable reporting symptoms.

In fact, according to that same CDC study, women account for just over 60 percent of all coronavirus vaccinations.

However, there could be another reason.

It is well documented that men and women's immune systems function differently. It's why more women suffer from autoimmune diseases and have more reactions to other vaccines, including the flu vaccine.