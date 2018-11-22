TYLER — Vicki LaMay, an EMT with UT Health East Texas, has been teaching CPR since about 1997.

LaMay said that the number one cause of death in infants is choking and with a holiday it can be easy to get distracted with all the talking and eating, which can lead to choking.

She says first to ask the person if they are choking.

"So size and symptoms of choking are inability to breath, no noises coming in or out of the throat or a high pitch noise and then if they're awake go ask them are you choking?" LaMay said.

If the person or child says yes, then tell them you're going to help and if someone else is around have them call 9-1-1.

To find out how to perform CPR check out these videos.

