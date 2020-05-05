TYLER, Texas — As states begin to open up, models for COVID-19 infections and deaths have adjusted to predict higher numbers.

While Texans continue to limit their exposure now, medical professionals in East Texas say they are prepared for more patients should the need arise.

Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas, says they remain ready for COVID-19 patients.

“We have a plan that allows us to sort of expand as we need to and contract as we need to cope with Coronavirus care,” Cummins said.

Cummins says the UT Health East Texas system has plans and procedures in place across their facilities in the region.

“We've been training staff, obtaining supplies, setting up a space where we would take care of our patients, where we can house them separate from the rest of the population, and decrease the risk of a patient say coming in for surgery getting exposed to somebody with COVID-19,” Cummins explained. “All of our hospitals in our division as part of UT Health East Texas have a plan for how they address patients in the emergency room and clinics. They all have places designated areas to take care of COVID-19 patients, and we have a system worked out to be able to bring them [to Tyler] when they're sicker than they can be taken care of in, say, Quitman or Carthage.”

Cummins says the purpose of the stay at home orders was two-fold: Prevent the spread of the virus and allow medical personnel to prepare. While hospitals are ready, he says it is wise to continue to take precautions.

“Where your mask, keep social distancing, go out only when you really need to, and wash your hands regularly,” Cummins said.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances issued a statement to CBS19 explaining they are also prepared should there be a rise in COVID-19 cases:

“The safety of our patients, Associates and physicians is our top priority. That’s why we successfully practice infection prevention every day. To keep all who enter our facilities safe during COVID-19 we have added the following precautions: Limiting visitors; Screening everyone who comes through our doors; Isolating COVID-19 patients to one area of the facility; Random temperature checks for Associates; Requiring everyone on our campuses to wear masks; Using telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients, so their caregivers and support staff limit the number of times they enter their rooms.”