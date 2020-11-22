Area school districts' child nutrition budgets hit by pandemic

East Texas public schools are continuing to feed children, but a pandemic-fueled revenue hit is resulting in deficits in districts’ child nutrition budgets.

During an update Monday to Longview ISD trustees, Chief Financial Officer Joey Jones said if the district continues with its current revenue versus expenditure rate, he expects a deficit of $360,000.

Pine Tree ISD Director of Child Nutrition Michelle Mitchell said when she makes a budget for the year, she looks at how many meals were served the previous year, how much government funding was received and how much was made in cash sales. That process helps Mitchell plan a balanced child nutrition budget.

She said the district is facing a deficit in its child nutrition budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is important to her that shortfall doesn’t grow because she doesn’t want to need a general fund transfer to cover it.