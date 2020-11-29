Area's Christmas tree farms open and ready for the holiday rush

More Americans are turning to real Christmas trees this year as a bright spot on the holidays. Local tree farmers are beyond ready for them.

KILGORE, Texas — As the COVID-19 pandemic pushes more East Texans outside, it’s also inspired a Christmas fervor for many looking to escape the pandemic blues — yes, bring on the holidays. Owners of the area’s Christmas tree farms say they’re ready.

Mary Robinson, who founded Kilgore’s Danville Farms with her husband, James, said the farm is implementing social distancing and “trying to figure out the best way we can to keep everyone safe.” The farm’s first day to welcome customers was Wednesday.

The farm grows hundreds of trees and sells them along with accessories, including handmade wreaths, floor protectors, Christmas ornaments, T-shirts, food to extend the life of the tree and even watering funnels to keep a tree hydrated without bending over.

Elsewhere, Merket Christmas Tree Farm in Beckville began its 31st year of selling trees on Thanksgiving Day. Owner Jackie Merket said customers have been eager to buy their trees this year.