OFFICIALS: Some areas within City of Lufkin to be without water for the afternoon due to valve replacement

According to the city, crews will be working to replace a valve at Davis St. and Sayers St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUFKIN, Texas — Some areas within the City of Lufkin will be without water due to valve replacement work beginning around noon on Wednesday.

According to the city, crews will be working to replace a valve at Davis St. and Sayers St.

The following areas will be affected by the outage:

Birch St.

Davis St. (from Sayers to MLK)

Joplin St.

Scarborough St.

Setliff St.

"Please use caution, slow down, and expect delays while driving near the work zone," the city said. "Avoid the area if at all possible."