Arizona Cardinals select Carthage native Keaontay Ingram with 201st pick of NFL Draft

During his three years at the University of Texas and one year at USC, Ingram recorded eight 100-yard rushing games.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARTHAGE, Texas — A former Carthage standout is the first East Texan to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 201st overall pick in Rd. 6, the Arizona Cardinals picked up Keaontay Ingram out of USC.

According to USC, in his four-year collegiate career, Ingram ran for 2,722 yards on 495 carries and 16 touchdowns. In the air, he pulled in 89 passes for 671 yards and six additional scores.