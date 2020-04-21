An Arkansas woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Panola County.

According to DPS, at 3:23 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 315 east of Clayton in Panola County.

Investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2020 Kia, Keonna R. Horner, 34, of North Little Rock, AR was traveling westbound on SH-315. For an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic, striking a 2007 Toyota Sequoia driven by Brian L. Coles, 71, of Houston.

Horner was transported to UT Health – Carthage where she later died.

Coles was transported to UT Health – Carthage where he was treated and released. Two of his passengers, identified as Sean Coles, 39, of Houston and an 11-year-old male were also transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.