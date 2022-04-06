Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking

Through a search, a Nacogdoches officer found 2,926 grams of methamphetamine.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An Arkansas man was sentenced Tuesday to over 11 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to having nearly 3,000 grams of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches.

Leanthony Ray Moses, 45, entered a guilty plea on July 28, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was then sentenced to 135 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

Court information showed that on Sept. 17, 2019, during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches, an officer's K-9 partner smelled the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Through a search, the officer found 2,926 grams of methamphetamine.