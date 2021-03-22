Arlington man accused of shooting boyfriend to death near Tyler State Park denies 40-year plea deal

Robert Ernst Price is accused of causing the death of Nathaniel Charles Snell of Arlington, on July 20, 2020.

TYLER, Texas — An Arlington man charged with murder in the death of his boyfriend last summer near Tyler State Park denied a 40-year plea deal on Monday.

Robert Ernst Price, 51, is accused of causing the death of Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, of Arlington, on July 20, 2020 at the Exxon Food Mart convenience store in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14 near Tyler State Park.

During a Zoom hearing on Monday, the prosecution in the case said an offer of 45 years was initially made, which was later reduced to 40 years on March 9.