Officials searching for 'armed and dangerous' inmate who escaped from East Texas jail

Charles Spraberry should be considered armed and dangerous, and is wanted or multiple felonies.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — Officials in East Texas are searching for an inmate who escaped from a local jail.

According to Cass County Judge Travis Ransom, Charles Obin Spraberry broke out of the Cass County Jail around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is being assisted in the search by regional and state law enforcement.

"I cannot comment as to capabilities of our law enforcement partners or the specifics of this ongoing incident other than to say the subject is still at large and every effort is being made to locate him and bring him to justice," Judge Ransom said.