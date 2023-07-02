POLICE: 'Armed and dangerous' man on the loose after shooting in Gladewater

If you see Robert Daniel Smith, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLADEWATER, Texas — Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday.

According to the Gladewater Police Department, officials responded to a shooting at the intersection of Highway 135 and Highway 271.

Police say a 31-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Tyler hospital where he is stable.

The GPD says they are looking for Robert Daniel Smith, 25, in connection with the shooting. He was last seen driving a white 4-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate: STP5900.

Authorities say Smith is considered armed and dangerous.