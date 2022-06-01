Gregg County officials seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted on several charges

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they've deemed "armed and dangerous."
The GCSO is asking the public for help in finding Caimbrian Austin Walker, 28.
He is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants, including:
- Aggravated assault/family violence
- Abandon/endanger child
- Parole violations
- Numerous outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies
Officials say he's successfully avoided arrest with the help of friends and family.
"Walker is known to frequent the Kilgore and Longview areas of Gregg County," the GCSO said. "Walker is active on most social media platforms, such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, where he seeks out females to chat with and meet. "
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the GCSO or Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236-STOP.
