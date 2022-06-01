Gregg County officials seeking 'armed and dangerous' man wanted on several charges

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the GCSO or Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236-STOP.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they've deemed "armed and dangerous."

The GCSO is asking the public for help in finding Caimbrian Austin Walker, 28.

He is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants, including:

Aggravated assault/family violence

Abandon/endanger child

Parole violations

Numerous outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies

Officials say he's successfully avoided arrest with the help of friends and family.

"Walker is known to frequent the Kilgore and Longview areas of Gregg County," the GCSO said. "Walker is active on most social media platforms, such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, where he seeks out females to chat with and meet. "