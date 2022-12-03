x
POLICE: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect on the loose after shooting teenage girls in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in which two teens were injured.

According to the TPD, around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of N. Ross Ave. and W. Bow St. on reports of gunshots. 

At the same time, police were also told two shooting victims were at a local hospital. The victims were both 13-year-old girls who were each shot once.

"It was determined they were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot," the TPD said in a statement. "They are stable at this time."

Police say the shooting occurred in the 700 block of N. Ross Ave. A large party was taking place in that area when investigators arrived on scene. 

Police say the investigation led police to identify as suspect-- Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, 17, of Tyler.

Credit: Tyler Police Dept.

Detectives obtained five arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Humphrey. Bond has been set at $900,000.

Humphrey's whereabouts are unknown at this time and he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, please contact the TPD at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

