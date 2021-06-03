BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Tyler police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted for murder

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, is wanted for capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are searching for a man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting in May.

According to the Tyler Police Department, on May 13 around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Crosby St. on report of a man who had been shot numerous times.

The victim was identified as Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, officials obtained a warrant for capital murder on Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27. Scroggins is possibly still in the East Texas area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He also has warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin. Zaccheus Dunn, 23, of Tyler, was previously arrested as a suspect in this case and remains in the Smith County Jail on a capital murder charge.