OFFICIALS: 'Armed and dangerous' Tyler man on the loose after stabbing at nightclub

According to the SCSO, around 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at the Flamingo Club, located at 10749 FM 14, just south of I-20. Officials were told the victim was stabbed in the stomach and had been taken to a Tyler hospital.

He is believed to be drunk and, according to witnesses, threatened anyone who tried to apprehend him. The SCSO says Correa should be considered armed and dangerous at this time.



"Smith County investigators and other law enforcement agencies are in the area searching for Correa and a drone has been deployed," the SCSO said. "The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone in the immediate area lock their doors and turn on any exterior lights at their residence."



This is an active investigation and CBS19 will update this article with the latest information as it's made available.