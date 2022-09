Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the standoff between an armed, barricaded person has been "resolved."

The sheriff's office also said the roads are open back up. The incident took place in the 3200 block of State Highway 204, near the County Road 817 intersection.