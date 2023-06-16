Armory Flea Market closing its doors after 30 years of business

The final day customers can shop for unique trinkets is Aug. 30.

TYLER, Texas — Known as the oldest flea market in Tyler, Armory Flea Market is sad to announce that they are closing their doors to the public on Aug. 30.

City officials plan to make the current building into a pavilion.

Vendors are welcome to bring in their merchandise from now until Aug. 30.

Individuals interested in snagging a last minute deal can visit them at 411 Fair Park Dr, Tyler.

Current hours (are subject to change):

Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.