SMITH COUNTY — Arp-based wholly-owned subsidiary, American State Bank announced it will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Joaquin Bankshares, Inc., and, thereby, indirectly acquire its wholly-owned subsidiary, Joaquin-based Texas State Bank.

The companies are expected to merge later this year, with SHI being the successor of the mergerregulatory approval and satisfaction of certain other closing conditions, pending approval of certain closing conditions.

American State Bank and Texas State Bank are also expected to merge in early-2019, with American State Bank being the successor party of the merger.

Texas State Bank has several offices across East Texas, with one office in each of Huntington , Lufkin, Center, Timpson and Chester, Texas and two offices in Joaquin, Texas.

Once the banks merge, the combined entity will have thirteen offices in nine cities and four counties across Texas.

