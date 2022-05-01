Arp ISD to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Jan. 18

Face coverings will be required.

ARP, Texas — The Northeast Texas Public Health District will be hosting a Pfizer and Moderna vaccine clinic for the public at Arp ISD.

The clinic will be held Tuesday Jan. 18, from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m., in the trainer's room at Arp Junior High.

The clinic is open to all, not just Arp ISD students and staff. Booster shots will also be available, as well as pediatric doses. If you're getting a booster or second dose, you must bring your COVID-19 vaccination card showing when they received their previous dose(s).