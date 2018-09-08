ARP — The school year is set to begin and the topic of school safety remains front and center.

In Arp, the school district followed the lead of other local schools and formed their own police department. This includes the hiring of an experienced police chief who will be in charge of all emergency operations.

This officer is responsible for all safety measures. He is Creig Robinson, the former Chief of Police for the City of Arp.

Arp ISD Superintendent Shannon Arrington says they've gone through several resource officers the past few years and wanted more consistency and responsibility from an officer. Just another measure the district is taking in an effort to prevent something tragic from happening in their schools.

This fall will mark the three-year anniversary of the school district being part of the guardian program. Superintendent Shannon Arrington says the school board felt like the guardian plan was the best for them.

