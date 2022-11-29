Beloved Arp ISD coach loses everything in Thanksgiving Day fire

According to Arp ISD, around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, the home of Coach Winston Butler and his mother, Dorene Freeney, caught fire and they lost everything.

ARP, Texas — The Arp community is rallying around a beloved longtime coach who recently lost his home in a fire.

According to Arp ISD, around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, the home of Coach Winston Butler and his mother, Dorene Freeney, caught fire and they lost everything.

"Thanks in large part to former Arp ISD athletic director Dale Irwin and his wife Tonya Irwin, Winston and his mom are beginning the process of getting back on their feet," Arp ISD said. "Much of the Arp community has already stepped up and helped in many ways with monetary, clothing, food and other donations."

Arp ISD says Coach Irwin, in conjunction with Arp ISD and Arp State Bank has set up drop-off locations at the bank and at Arp High School for anyone wishing to help. The district says Coach Irwin is personally picking up the donations to give to Coach Butler and his family.

"Thus far the support given to this family has been incredible," said Arp ISD superintendent Shannon Arrington. "What an amazing family of Arp Tigers we have."

Coach Butler, a lifelong Arp Tiger, was a special education student graduating in 2008.

Since he was in sixth grade, he has heled the AISD football program as a manager. He also played JV and varsity football.

"After graduating, Coach Irwin offered him a job as an athletic department assistant," Arp ISD said. "e has been employed by the school district ever since. Ultimately, he became Coach Butler and has helped in any and every capacity needed by the coaching staff. He has helped the football, boys and girls basketball, softball, and track programs. He also held the title of Assistant A.D."

If you wish do donate, below is some items that are needed.

For Coach Butler:

Size 13 shoe

XXL tops

38X36 pants

For Ms. Freeney:

Size 8.5 show

XL tops

14/16 pants

You can also Venmo or PayPal monetary donations to Coach Dale Irwin who is giving all funds to Coach Butler and Ms. Freeney



Venmo: @dale-irwin

PayPal: @jdi33