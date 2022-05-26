Arp ISD considering extra security after mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

They join many other local districts potentially heightening security measures.

ARP, Texas — The tragic shooting that occurred in Uvalde on May 24 has many districts evaluating their current security measures. In doing so, they hope to ease the mind of students, parents and staff.

Arp ISD has security on campus, even prior to the recent events. Arp ISD Police Chief Craig Robinson patrols all the campuses. Every day, he makes sure doors and entryways are secured, as well as other safety procedures.

On Thursday night, Arp High School holds their graduation ceremony. In light of recent events, Robinson will be joined by other officers to boost their security presence.

"We will have a few more officers here than we normally would," said Robinson. "And that’s for peace of mind, we don’t expect anything to happen out of the ordinary. But we will have a few more officers to help us on the inside as well as the outside."

He says safety of everyone in the Arp schools are his number one priority. He goes above and beyond to keep them safe every day.

"Because I fully believe that if you have to learn about security, there’s not a lot of learning going on," Robinson said. "So, I try to take that burden off the parents, the students and the faculty."