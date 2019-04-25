SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An Arp man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child.

Jessie James Liggins, 38, was arrested last year after being accused of sexually assaulting the child multiple times over an 18-month period.

Liggins was finally caught in the act in July of 2018 and was arrested.

Smith County Detective Aaron Hinton, who investigated the case, was able to get detailed statements from the victim and other witnesses to help prosecutors secure the guilty verdict despite the absence of DNA evidence.

The trial last for a week before the jury returned a guilty verdict. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.