LOCAL HEROES: Arp police chief, Marine Corps veteran Joe Keegan

ARP, Texas — In honor of Veterans Day, it's important to honor those servicemembers living in East Texas.

Arp Chief of Police Joe Keegan served in the United States Marine Corps from 1998-2010.

In those 12 years, he earned his commission while also serving in Iraq. In 2010, he was forced to medically retire. The transition from active duty to civilian life was a challenge.

Despite the challenges, Keegan was able to continue his acts of service in Arp as the city’s police chief.

"I've been blessed to be able to be where I am today as the chief of police,” Keegan said. “Some people have catastrophic injuries from being in combat, and that prevents them from even holding a job.”

This year, Keegan joined the Semper Fi America's Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides lifetime support to combat-wounded service members and their families.

"The Semper Fi America's Fund helps get them back on track, whether it's through assistance through learning new trades, or sets, it sets them in motion to be in touch with other veterans and get them back to where they were,” Keegan said.

The organization also provided Keegan access to services like the Jinx McCain Horsemanship Program, an equine therapy program for service members.

“I belong to the Jinx McCain Horsemanship Program and with that, they sent me to a horsemanship clinic, and then I went on a cattle drive with other veterans out in Wyoming,” Keegan added. “The experience was amazing just the being out there with other veterans in the camaraderie.”

Keegan hopes to one day build a community of veterans who’ve gone through similar experiences: in hopes of having more veterans join the organization.