Arrest affidavit details injuries 3-year-old Tyler girl allegedly received at hands of parents

Courtnie Williams and Manuel Williams were arrested for injury to a child and booked into the Smith County Jail on $1 million bond each.

TYLER, Texas — An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS19 details the horrific injuries a 3-year-old Tyler girl allegedly received at the hands of her parents.

According to the Tyler Police Department, on Wednesday, July 15, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of North Glenwood Boulevard as an assisting agency to the Tyler Fire Department regarding an unconscious toddler.

When police arrived on scene, they found firefighters administering CPR to the child. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

ARREST AFFIDAVIT

According to the arrest affidavit, the child had numerous injuries on all areas of her body in different stages of healing, which indicates an alleged history of abuse.

While interviewing the child's parents Courtnie Williams, 30, and Manuel Williams, 39, neither had an explanation for the girl's injuries, according to the affidavit. Both said they were the primary caretakers of the child and the child was with Manuel Williams when she became unresponsive.

The affidavit states Courtnie Williams returned home after receiving a video call from Manuel Williams. During the video call, Courtnie Williams says she saw the child face down on the floor after having become sick.

Courtine Williams told officers she had previously seen Manuel Williams "grab the child's arms forcefully, whip her with a belt and hit her in the stomach with a closed fist." Manuel Williams told interviewers he witnessed Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face.