DISTRICT: Arrest made after social media threat against Mount Pleasant Junior High

“MPISD has been thoroughly investigating a possible threat made towards some of our students since last night. We worked throughout the night to ensure the safety of everyone attending and working at our schools. If you are one of the people that is saying that we are not taking this seriously, then you are wrong. Again, we worked on this all night. Had we believed a credible threat was made, we would have canceled school today. I can assure you that we take any possible threat seriously and investigate those possible threats fully. My own two children attend MPISD schools, and they are both in attendance today. There are certain pieces of information that we are not allowed to release to the public because it is an active investigation. I have personally been involved in dealing with this threat and I will continue until the investigation is complete. Last, I want to say that it is really unfortunate when people get on social media and make statements that are not true. Not only is it hurtful to the students whose names are on a ‘Hit List’ but it is also hurtful to the student who has been accused of doing this. We have no reason to believe that the accused student was the one that actually made the post, so please be careful what you say about others and remember that this student is a child. Thanks.”