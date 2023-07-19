Arrest made in deaths of three women who were found stabbed in empty fields in Dallas, police say

Police had been investigating if the three deaths were connected.

DALLAS — A man has been arrested in connection to the deaths of three women who were all found with stab wounds in empty fields in recent months, Dallas police said.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, July 19, and he faces three counts of murder, according to a police news release.

The news release said Garcia was identified as the suspect "through evidence gathered by detectives." More information about his connection to the case was not released.

The first woman's body, later identified as 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson, was found April 22, 2023, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue near the intersection of North Corinth Street Road and East Clarendon Drive in southern Dallas.

Two months later, 25-year-old Cherish Gibson's body was found in the same spot. Gibson was last seen near an adult bookstore on Harry Hines Boulevard. The owner told WFAA that Dallas police pulled surveillance video from his store because Gibson's phone pinged outside the store.

And on July 15, the body of an unidentified woman was found in a field less than five miles away from the other two victims.

Robinson's daughter, Janetria Oliver, said she is grateful police have arrested the person responsible.

"My mother did not deserve that, and I’m so glad that he’s off the streets where he won’t be able to hurt anyone else," Oliver said. "I’ve also been praying for the other families involved. No one deserves for their life to be cut short like that, and we pray that full justice is served.”

Police had been investigating if their deaths were connected and on Tuesday, July 18, said that two of the women were involved in prostitution.

Police did not immediately release details into how they determined Garcia was the suspect in the three cases.

"This is what we've been praying for," Gibson's grandmother told WFAA.

Bekah Charleston, a sex trafficking victim, spoke with WFAA about the dangers of working in prostitution.

"When you dehumanize a person to the point that they become a commodity that means now you're just a product to someone that is to be paid for, used and discarded," Charleston said.