JEFFERSON, Texas — An arrest has been made in the Dec. 23, 2019 homicide of Marion County resident, Charles Hickman, that occurred in the Lake o’ the Pines area.

According to Marion County Sheriff David McKnight, one of the suspects, 20-year-old Jennie Lynn Paredes, surrendered at the Marion County Jail in Jefferson last Monday, Dec. 30.

“She was arraigned before Judge Lena Pope, who set her bond at $1 million on a charge of murder,” the sheriff said.

