According to the Lufkin Police Department, 26-year-old Rondarius Smith turned himself in Monday morning on a charge of injury to a child.

Smith is 3-year-old Arianna Smith's father, the child who drowned at a Motel 6 in Lufkin on March 20, 2018.

The police department says Smith's bond has not been set yet.

