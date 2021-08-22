POLICE: 1 arrested, 1 severely injured following shootout at Longview apartment complex

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was arrested and another was severely injured following a shootout early Sunday morning in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 1:15 a.m., officials responded to the Maverick on the Loop apartment complex, located at 2801 Bill Owens Pkwy., in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a victim lying on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Another person, who police identified as the suspect, had also sustained a single gunshot wound.

The Longview Fire Department took the victim to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The suspect, identified as Willie Brasher III, 20, of Longview, was treated at a local hospital and released.

During the investigation, police say they discovered Brasher brought a rifle to the victim’s home and involved himself in a domestic dispute. The LPD says Brasher had "ample opportunity to leave the location or call the police" but failed to do so.

"The victim entered his own residence and the gunfight ensued, where the suspect ultimately shot the victim," the LPD said in a statement. "The suspect’s actions led directly to the confrontation."

Brasher was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

