OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife.

According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.

Investigators say they set up surveillance on the location and saw Melton arrive at the store and go to the bathroom where he told the child to go. He was immediately arrested.

Officials searched Melton's vehicle where they say they found a 9 mm pistol and marijuana.

Melton was arrested for enticing a child, delivery of marijuana to a minor and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.