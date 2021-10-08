Federal arrests made in drug ring targeting East Texas; fugitive wanted

Jordan Rose, 28, of Dallas, is accused of directing the drug ring.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a fugitive in relation to an “organized prescription drug ring” out of Dallas targeting East Texas, including Smith and Gregg counties.

Jordan Rose, 28, of Dallas, is accused of directing the drug ring, according to a statement released by DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. After Rose was arrested on charges related to the ring, he posted bond and was released.

“Rose posted bond in Smith County and was taken to Tarrant County, where he was arraigned and released,” the statement said. “However, Rose has outstanding warrants in Bexar County, Louisiana and Florida with bonds totaling more than $3 million. Rose is now a wanted fugitive.”